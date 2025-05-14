The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered player 'heartbroken' as iconic gag ruined

A The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered player says they've been left "heartbroken" as a gag in the game has not carried over from the original.

As more players get deeper into the remaster, more things are being uncovered and spotted on the Oblivion Subreddit was the sign for Lelles' Quality Merc(h)andise in Anvil.

In the original, there is a gag that the shop is called Lelles' Quality Mercandise with the letter 'h' written hastily above where it should be after owner Norbert Lelles realised he misspelled it.

Lelles is harshly subject to ridicule from a number of NPCs because he's not the brightest, even though he's considered to be a good guy. The sign is even mentioned by them.

But in the remastered version of the game, the added 'h' is gone and it just says Lelles' Quality Mercandise.

Redditor Xeredek took to the Oblivion Subreddit to say they were left "genuinely heartbroken" by the change and others commented with their thoughts too.

Wandering_Silverwing said: "I noticed that they left out the tiny correction in the update, doesn't make much sense without it as it's a in joke from the Anvil dock workers and Lelle was compelled to fix it after being ribbed by the other residents. His character is literally experiencing such bad luck he can't spell correctly."

Bamberg_25 said: "The fact that this is the type of stuff we are complaining about tell you how good this remaster really is. While I agree this should be fixed, I am so relieved we are at a point were we can nitpick to this degree."

RipMcStudly said: "It's still misspelled at least."

Elsewhere from Indy100, tech experts have been calling for urgent fixes to Oblivion Remastered and a brand new Easter egg has been uncovered in the remaster that's not in the original.

