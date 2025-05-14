New Kingdom Hearts game officially cancelled with huge update on another key title

A new Kingdom Heartsgame that's been in development for a number of years has been officially cancelled.

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link was first announced in 2022, the same year as Kingdom Hearts IV (which is thankfully confirmed to still be in development).



Missing-Link was going to be a live service mobile game. It had a bit of a tumultuous time since it was announced - the game was delayed on multiple occasions even after having a number of closed beta tests for players to try it out.



But now it's been confirmed the game has been cancelled for good because developers felt they could not keep up quality live service content over a period of time.

An official statement said: "We have made the decision to cancel the development of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of service.

"Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who gave us support and assistance with multiple closed beta tests. We are truly sorry to have to make this announcement.

"The Kingdom Hearts series will continue. We are hard at work on Kingdom Hearts IV and hope you'll continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates."

The silver lining there is that it's full steam ahead for Kingdom Hearts IV.

