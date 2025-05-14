Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate finally gets update from series creator

Good news, Dragon Quest fans - series creator Yuji Horii said the development team at Square Enix and he are "working really hard" on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

There has not been a new mainline game in the series since Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age in 2017 and Dragon Quest XII was announced back in 2021.

There haven't been many updates on the game since then, with Horii reportedly saying the team was "working hard" and information will be released "little by little" back in February.

And now in a new interview with Gamereactor, Horii confirmed the game remains on track and for fans to be patient.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate is still being worked on / Artwork from Square Enix

"Yes, indeed, I can't say anything, I apologise", Horii said when asked for an update on the game.

"I am making it, putting lots of work into it. I can only say that the next work will be great too, working really hard. Please look forward to it, is the only thing I can say."



Horii was also asked about the Switch 2 release too, to which he replied: "Yes, I believe it could be compatible with Switch 2 as well."

However it's reported this was not clear if Horii is referring to Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate or the Dragon Quest series as a whole.

