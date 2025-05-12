What is the 'never broken a bone' theory going viral on TikTok?

Have you ever broken a bone?

For those who haven't, there's a viral theory circulating on social media as to the reasons why someone may not have broken a bone before.

(The theories are more on the speculative side, rather than scientific...)

In a viral TikTok, Sara (@sarasweirdworld) outlined the various theories people have on this, and the post has received over 3.8 million views.

The first one being that people who haven't broken any bones have "spiritual protection" and are "protected by the higher powers," while the second theory is that these people have "good karma" and, according to Sara, this is earned through doing "good actions and kind deeds," and so they don't come to any harm as a result.

The third and final theory is that never breaking a bone in this life is down to them experiencing trauma in a past life, and so by not breaking a bone, they are being "spared" from going through similar pain in this life.

Since sharing the various theories, people in the comments have shared their thoughts and opinions.

One person said, "Maybe people are just careful."

"I also read that if you have never broken a bone, you are on your first life," a second person wrote.

A third person added: "My theory why I've never broken a bone... ✨ hypermobility✨".

"There are a lot of people that never broke a bone (I am one of them) because they never had this accident that would cause them to break a bone. As simple as this," a fourth person commented.

