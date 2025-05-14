New Lara Croft Tomb Raider game could finally get long awaited update very soon

A reputable insider has hinted there could finally be a long-awaited update on the new Lara Croft Tomb Raider game very soon.

Insider NateTheHate correctly revealed Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year and saidThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster would "release likely sooner than the original June target".

He was asked on social media if "big stuff" can be expected at Summer Game Fest (SGF) on June 6, a live gaming event hosted by Geoff Keighley where digital events, demos, announcements and breaking news are all shared.

And NateTheHate hinted there could be an update on Tomb Raider.

On X / Twitter, @OwenSan87048285 asked: "Can we expect big stuff at SGF? Tomb Raider, Project 007, Wolf Among Us 2?" And NateTheHate replied: "At least one of those will be at SGF."

What a tease.

In 2022, developer Crystal Dynamics revealed a new Tomb Raider game, which is being backed by Amazon, is in development and is being worked on in Unreal Engine 5.

When it releases, it will be the first entry in the mainline series since Shadow of the Tomb Raider back in 2018 which wrapped up a much darker, grittier trilogy of games starring Lara Croft as the main protagonist.

At the start of 2024, Crystal Dynamics shared a redesign of Lara Croft with the roots of the character model seemingly coming from the more recent games rather than the first ones that came out in the 1990s.

The last Lara Croft release came through Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered which released earlier in 2025.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Sony bosses are unsurprisingly considering PS5 price rises due to tariffs and a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer shows off a night and day comparison between the Switch 2 and original Switch.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.