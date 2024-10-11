Lara Croft fans have been sent into meltdown as three more classic Tomb Raider games are receiving the remaster treatment.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered released on February 14 earlier this year and proved incredibly popular both with long-time fans of the series and newer ones.



And following up on that, studio Crystal Dynamics has teamed up with Aspyr once again to deliver a completely unexpected follow-up, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.

This collection will have remastered versions of The Last Revelation, Chronicles and The Angel of Darkness; the first two were released on PS1 and Dreamcast and the latter came out on PS2.

It will release on February 14 2025 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for $29.99.

The collection was shadow dropped on October 11.

Along with this announcement, Crystal Dynamics revealed the Tomb Raider franchise has officially sold more than 100 million units.

These three games aren't considered as big as other Tomb Raider titles but when the announcement was made, fans went into meltdown across X / Twitter.

One said: "This is literally the best thing ever. THIS is Tomb Raider. THIS is Lara Croft."

Another commented: "I, unlike some, really enjoyed The Angel of Darkness!"

One said: "It's worth noting that the Tomb Raider series has now sold over 100 million copies, cementing its place as a beloved gaming franchise."

Another posted a meme of Will Smith's character in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fainting.

"I'm so f***ing happy right now," said one.

Another commented: "This is incredible, THANK YOU! If only other companies tried to preserve their franchises in this nature."

One posted a meme of Pikachu clapping frantically with the caption: "I'm so over the moon about this OMG... They're actually doing it."

Another said: "What a brilliant surprise."

"LETS GOOOO," one commented.

And another said: "Omg!!! Thank you thank you thank you. Can’t even describe how happy to see this announcement. AOD finally getting justice and I can play 4&5 now after all these years!!"

