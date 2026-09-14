The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer mod 'stopped by Sony' - here's why

A YouTuber and modder claims Sony Interactive Entertainment has sent him a letter asking him for a The Last of Us Part II multiplayer mod to be stopped - and it seems there's a key reason for this.

In a X / Twitter post, Speclizer said: "As you all know, the TLOU 2 multiplayer mod that has been in development since January was supposed to release this month.

"Unfortunately I recently received a letter on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment requesting for the mod not to be released.

"Extremely sad that this never got to see the light of day but I hope you'll continue to follow me onto the next project, this time something of my own."

However there seems to be a key reason as to why this may have happened.

Usually, developers allow mods of their games to be enjoyed by its community if they are shared at no mandatory cost and respect the rules of the game.

However access of Speclizer's The Last of Us Part II multiplayer mod was behind a paid Patreon subscription tier rather than the files being available for free.

Modders usually ask for optional donations for support instead of it being mandatory and this is usually allowed by developers.

But because access required a financial subscription, that is likely why Sony may have sent the letter asking for the mod to not be shared.

Indy100 has contacted Sony Interactive Entertainment for comment.



Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.