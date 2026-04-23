The Last of Us is not done with Joel says his game actor

SPOILER WARNING: Major spoilers for The Last of Us games and HBO series ahead.



Troy Baker, who plays Joel in The Last of Us video games, has said in an interview the series is not done with his character.

Although Joel is the main playable character in the first game, he's killed off in the first few hours of The Last of Us: Part II, which then focuses on Ellie's revenge mission before switching focus to Abby.

The HBO series follows a similar pattern, with Joel and Ellie's relationship being central to Season 1 before focusing on Ellie's portion of The Last of Us: Part II in Season 2. Season 3 will follow Abby's story arc from the second half of that game.

But speaking to Eurogamer, Baker said we've "definitely" not seen the last of Joel's iconic character just yet.

Troy Baker, who plays Joel in The Last of Us games, thinks his character might still have a part to play in the series going forward / Roy Rochlin, Getty Images for ReedPop

He said: "I hope that Pedro is not the last person to play Joel.

"I want to see this character be proliferated and iterated on in multiple mediums, whether it be TV, film, more games, comic books. I see people that cosplay as Joel all the time... He made an impact.

"I definitely know we've not seen the last of Joel, whether that be Naughty Dog or somebody else."

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