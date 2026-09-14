XBOX Project Helix LIVE: New next-gen games revealed

New games releasing when Microsoft's upcoming XBOX Project Helix is expected to be available have been revealed.

The next-generation XBOX console is already "deep in development" after being officially teased which has sparked all sorts of speculation around Project Helix's release date, price, specs and hardware.

Widespread rumours suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC, with backwards compatibility also expected to continue to be a major part of Microsoft's next-generation strategy.



Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below for all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, disc drive news, backwards compatibility updates and announcements from Microsoft and XBOX as they happen.

New next-gen games revealed, likely playable on XBOX Project Helix Blizzard has confirmed two new games that are in development and will release in the coming years which are highly likely to be available on XBOX Project Helix - if the console has launched. At BlizzCon, it was confirmed Diablo 5 has a release window of 2029 with an open-world StarCraft shooter on the way in 2030. There's speculation XBOX Project Helix could release as soon as Spring 2027 with further rumours claiming the hardware will release later next year or in 2028. There is very little speculation new Project Helix hardware would launch beyond 2028 at this time. As Blizzard is owned by XBOX, that means both Diablo 5 and the new StarCraft title would be all but certain for Project Helix but this is currently unconfirmed.

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