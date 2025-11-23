LEGO Batman actor reveals what you should expect in Legacy of the Dark Knight

Shai Matheson, the voice of Batman in the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, has revealed what players should expect from the upcoming game.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the fifth instalment in the LEGO Batman series, with LEGO games renowned for having a much lighter take on popular franchises with brick building mechanics and a focus on collecting items.



Looking at the gameplay that has been shared so far, it seems to be heavily influenced by the iconic Batman: Arkham series, which has gone down incredibly well with fans.

And speaking to indy100 at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025, Matheson revealed what else players should expect from the game when it releases in 2026.

"The game has basically every Batman lore in existence where it's all been shoved into one big meat grinder and then you get LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight," he said.



"It pulls from the comics, all of the films, from the animated series, the TV shows, it's unbelievable what these guys have done. It's going to be really exciting.

"The reaction so far has been amazing, people are so excited about it and I think people are reacting to the fact it feels like an Arkham game but also a LEGO game.

"There are so many deep cut Batman references in it too and there's a real buzz for it."

