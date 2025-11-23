The Witcher 4: Ciri actor Ciara Berkeley speaks about her role so far

Ciara Berkeley, who is playing Ciri in The Witcher 4, has spoken to indy100 about how she's found her new role so far.

The Witcher is a popular video game series based on the series of books by author Andrzej Sapkowski where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.

The Witcher 4's main protagonist is Ciri and Berkeley was recast in the role in favour of Joe Wyatt, who played the character in The Witcher 3, the eighth best selling game of all time.

Speaking to indy100 at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025, Berkeley revealed what it's been like to work with CD Projekt Red so far and to be involved in The Witcher universe.

"It's so much fun so far, I feel like I've had such a warm welcome from CD Projekt Red and the rest of The Witcher fanbase, I'm really happy to be a part of it," she said.

The Witcher 4 only narrowly missed out on the Most Wanted Game award to GTA 6.



Ciara Berkeley and Doug Cockle speak to indy100's Jake Brigstock at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 / indy100, The Independent

Doug Cockle will be reprising his role as Geralt having played the character in the first three The Witcher games.

Speaking about the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3 to indy100, he said: "It's amazing really and it still holds up. What makes The Witcher stand out is great storytelling, it's just a fantastic narrative and that's hard to resist as a player and as a performer.

"It was a gift of a role and I so enjoyed playing it. I think the work CD Projekt Red did on it, the care, attention and love poured into it, that shows in the game and that's why it's still so awesome today."

There has not been a full entry into The Witcher video game series since The Witcher 3 back in 2015, even though it did get a next-gen update towards the end of 2022, as fans eagerly await the release of The Witcher 4.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.