Lego Horizon Adventures - everything we know so far

Further details have been revealed about the new Lego video game Horizon Adventures after a lucky few people had their chance to get their hands on it and play the opening section of the game firsthand.

Lego Horizon Adventures is being developed by Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo and is releasing Holiday 2024 on PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.



It's the latest in a long line of video game collaborations between Lego and big, blockbuster franchises - the Lego video games usually have a much more relaxed feel to them and are much wider in the age of people they appeal to.

For example, games in the Horizon series are quite serious and focus a lot on fast paced combat, exploration and dark themes within its stories whereas Lego Horizon Adventures seems to dial that down while being more tongue-in-cheek.

Official LEGO® Horizon Adventures™ Trailer www.youtube.com

Lego Horizon Adventures is said to be loosely based on the events of Horizon: Zero Dawn but with it made more accessible and understandable for younger players.



Those who have played the opening minutes of the game seem to be unanimous in concluding it's the best looking Lego game to date - both in terms of graphics and colours.

After the tutorial is complete, the game can be played in co-op mode, both online and locally.

The game is said to be seven-to-eight hours in length but with plenty of replay value including new locations to explore once the credits roll.

Lego Horizon Adventures goes back to a fixed camera.

Everything seen in the game can be unlocked and there are no micro transactions.

The whole game is made up of Lego bricks and can actually be recreated in real-life using various pieces from different Lego sets too.

It's not the first time Lego and Guerrilla Games, the studio behind Horizon, have collaborated - a buildable Tallneck was created a few years back.

