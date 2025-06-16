MindsEye reviews continue to trickle in and at the time of writing, it's currently the worst rated game on MetaCritic to release this year - but gamers have absolutely no sympathy for it online.

MindsEye, the first game from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio Build a Rocket Boy that was published by IO Interactive, currently has a rating of 43 based on six critic reviews and an even lower score of 2.5 based on 275 user ratings, resulting in 'generally unfavourable' ratings across the board.



Gameplay footage and reviews posted online show loads of different bugs, awful enemy and NPC AI and, quite frankly, a game that just isn't finished.

Developers have said they are "heartbroken" about the game's launch, have apologised the game released in the state it's in and have already issued one of there hotfixes which they've promised will arrive by the end of June.

But there is no sympathy for MindsEye online.

On a Reddit thread in the Gaming Subreddit, referring to Build a Rocket Boy co-CEO Mark Gerhard claiming people were being paid to be negative about MindsEye (which publisher IO Interactive's own CEO dismissed), EAT_UR_VEGGIES said: "Remember guys, every single negative review was paid to be negative and the game is actually amazing, the creator of the game said so."

danikov said: "I think we need to retire the idea that there's 'no such thing as bad press'."

DJettster237 said: "I never got a straight answer for what people saw in this game. Every gameplay I've seen has cringe dialogue and the same boring gameplay."

Terrible-Display2995 said: "I watched Sodapoppin play on YouTube and you could tell he was trying really really hard because he was sponsored but the man hated every single minute of it lmao."

hasanman6 said: "I didn't think the game would be THIS bad. I was expecting a generic shooter but it was way worse with all the bugs."

TearsOfTheOrphan said: "To no one's surprise."

Ouch.

