As if things weren't bad enough for MindsEye right now, a Redditor has claimed the game that's not even been out for a week has been found on clearance at major US retailer Walmart.

MindsEye, the first game from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio Build a Rocket Boy that was published by IO Interactive, has had nothing short of a disastrous launch.



Gameplay footage and reviews posted online show loads of different bugs, awful enemy and NPC AI and, quite frankly, a game that just isn't finished.

It's become the worst rated game to release in 2025 so far on MetaCritic, PlayStation users have been issued refunds and developers have cancelled sponsored streams. Developers have said they are "heartbroken".

And now, in the MindsEye Subreddit, a Redditor has claimed to have already found a copy of MindsEye on sale for less than half the full price at their local Walmart store.

Rufio1617 posted: "Found this in the clearance section at my local Walmart for only $20, reading through here maybe it isn't even worth that?"

The user confirmed they took the plunge and was able to buy the game at that price and not the standard $59.99.

Users in the comments couldn't believe their eyes.

Froz3nP1nky said: "Wow! Jesus."

nefD said: "$60 to $20 in four days? Crazy..."

Misfit_77 said: "I'm surprised it didn't go the Concord route and recall all copies."

MikeGalactic said: "In four days? That's got to be a world record."

Darkmiss-2122 said: "Still too expensive."

Ouch.

Some users have spotted issues with the image, such as the sticker being dated June 9, a day before the game went on sale, and that it does not appear the game is discounted across the US.

Developers are planning to have issued a total of three hotfixes by the end of June to fix some of the glaring issues. One has already been delivered.

Shortly after the game launched, MindsEye's official social media channel posted: "We are heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended. Our priority is optimising performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience.

"We are fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates. We will do our best to respond to all your comments and feedback."

