The Minecraft movie trailer is already giving people nightmares

The trailer for the new Minecraft movie has dropped, and the internet has a lot to say about it...

Based on the best-selling video game of all time, the live-action adaptation stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black, as well as Emma Meyers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

According to the plot synopsis, the film explores "the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival!"

"Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination."

If they want to return home they will need to "master this world" and "protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too," plus complete a magical quest with expert crafter, Steve (Black).

But since the teaser clip was released, fans of the game have taken to social media where they have already criticised what they have seen from the trailer.

While Forbes's Erik Kain agreed as he called the film a "soulless neon abomination" and added: "Even those of us who aren’t big Minecraft players can tell that this movie is destined to be a stinker".

PC Gamer's Andy Chalk similarly wrote: "The first trailer for the Jason Momoa-starring Minecraft movie is here, and my immediate reaction is bafflement—absolute wonderment, really—that 2025 could potentially give us an even bigger videogame movie catastrophe than 2024's Borderlands film—and that both of them feature Jack Black."

But we'll see if this opinion changes when A Minecraft Movie is released in the UK on April 4 next year.

