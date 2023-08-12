Jason Momoa has blunt response to tourists wishing to travel to Maui

After wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui in the last week, Jason Momoa has delivered a clear message for anyone considering still going there on holiday.

The Dune and Aquaman actor, who is a native Hawaiian, wrote on Instagram: “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI”.

He warned that the island “is not the place to have a vacation right now” as the death toll from the massive blaze rose to 67 at the end of the week.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” Momoa wrote.

“Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”





It comes after the wildfires swept across the island, virtually destroying the historic town of Lahaina. Officials say the death toll is expected to rise further.

Thousands more citizens have been displaced, after multiple neighbourhoods were burned by fires fueled by heavy winds blowing from Hurricane Dora.

Some Hawaii residents even had to take refuge in the ocean to avoid the flames. As of 10 August, at least 36 people have died and 11,000 have been evacuated as a result of the wildfires.

President Joe Biden has made central government funding available to help the recovery effort, by declaring it a federal disaster.

Find out how to help and where to donate here.

