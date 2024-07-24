Microsoft recently dropped huge news that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be the first Call of Duty title available on Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III released in November 2023 and is Activision Blizzard's most recent iteration of the incredibly popular first-person multiplayer shooter.

The full game, including the campaign, multiplayer, zombies and Warzone, will be available to play.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was confirmed to be available to those on the upper tier of Game Pass at launch when it releases in October 2024 but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be the very first.



After acquiring Activision Blizzard for $69million in October 2023, Microsoft has recently been showing how Xbox players will benefit from the landmark purchase.

Below is a roundup of everything you need to know.

When is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available to those with Game Pass on July 24.

It can be played by those who have the relevant tier on Xbox consoles, on PC or streaming through the Xbox app via Samsung TVs or smartphones.

What Xbox Game Pass tiers is it playable on?

Players who have Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.



Those who are on other tiers will not.

When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 5 start?

The start of Season 5 coincides with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III being made available on Game Pass.

