The voice actor of Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds has revealed why she thinks her character has proven such a hit with gamers.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the hugely successful action role-playing game series and it sold more than eight million copies in its first three days after releasing on February 28.

It has since gone on to sell more than 10 million copies and is the fastest selling game of all time for studio and publisher Capcom. It's the best selling game of 2025 so far too.

There's one character in particular, the smithy Gemma, that's been incredibly popular and in an interview with IGN, Gemma's voice actor Kristen McGuire revealed why she thinks this has been the case.

Kristen McGuire voices Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds / Screenshot from Capcom

"I think they [Capcom] did a really good job of fleshing her out, a big part of what makes Gemma cool is not just her looks but her personality," McGuire said.

"She's the kind of person you'd want to hang out with, like I'd want to hang out with her, she seems fun.

"She has a very friendly, outgoing personality. She's the kind of person who cares for her friends, she cares for the people around her but she also takes charge when needed.

"She's someone I feel inspires confidence. She does look really cool. The first time I saw her I was like, this character is way too cool for me to be voicing her."

Elsewhere from indy100, Monster Hunter Wilds took a 'huge gamble' but that's what made it so popular and check out our in-depth review of the game.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.