Monster Hunter Wilds breaks yet another huge record

Monster Hunter Wilds has only been on sale for a week and since it released on February 28, it's broken all sorts of records.



Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest in Capcom's hugely successful action role-playing game series and sold more than eight million copies in its first three days, making it the fastest selling game of all time for the studio and publisher.

And now it has emerged the game has had the biggest physical launch of any PS5 game released in Japan so far.

Monster Hunter Wilds sold more than 600,000 physical copies (601,179) in its first week which is excluding digital and PC sales, according to the latest sales figures from Japanese magazine Famitsu.

It hit a concurrent player peak of more than 1.38m over the first weekend of its release on Steam alone, which is the fifth highest figure achieved by any game on that specific platform.

Monster Hunter Wilds also helped Steam to hit more than 40m concurrent players across all of its games for the very first time too.

Its popularity seems to be having all sorts of effects, including on PS5 rentals in Japan and the sale of cheese naans.

In the indy100 review, we said: "Monster Hunter Wilds is the most ambitious title in the popular series so far and Capcom has delivered a brilliant entry once again.

"It's the most accessible Monster Hunter game to date. Developers have previously said they want to get newbies and series veterans to the same place rather than delivering two separate experiences and they've brilliantly achieved that.

"The story is good but the presentation and gameplay are the true standouts with stunning visuals, stellar combat mechanics and every big monster encounter feeling like a huge climactic boss battle.

"For those that really get into it, there is so much on offer to really enjoy here that will keep players busy for a very long time."

