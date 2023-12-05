Mr Beast breaks silence as GTA 6 trailer blitzes YouTube records

YouTube giant MrBeast has broken his silence after the GTA 6 trailer steamrolled viewership records on the video streaming platform.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is well-known for his series of 'challenge', stunt and competition videos - such as when he held a 'Squid Game in real life', or a 'Airsoft battle royale'. Amongst other viewership records on Youtube as well as being the second-most subscribed-to channel, he holds the record for the most views gained in 24 hours on Youtube

Or, at least, held the record for the most views gained by a non-music video in 24 hours on Youtube. That honour now belongs to Rockstar Games and their GTA 6 trailer.

And MrBeast couldn't hide his awe at that.

In a post on X, Donaldson said "The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours!"





It was always going to happen, but the early release of the GTA 6 trailer from Rockstar Games has seen a new wave of domination in viewership on the platform.

As of writing this article, the initial trailer for the game has hit 75 million views within its first 24 hours on YouTube. As of writing, it's still got a handful of hours to do even more damage.

That means MrBeast's , '$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!,' which passed 60 million views within it's first day on the platform has now been squashed - and then some. Donaldson previously set the record prior to the house video with a '7 Days Stranded at Sea' video.

While the trailer surpassed both of those videos - with ease - MrBeast's previous record holders now sit on hundreds of millions of views thanks to the benefit of a few months online.

As for the most-viewed video? Rockstar Games and MrBeast have a hell of a long way to go, and even if they joined forces they might not be able to chase down the lead video.

YouTube's most viewed video of all-time is the 'Baby Shark Dance' which has over 13 billion views.

Over to you, MrBeast.

