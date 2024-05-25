The Last of Us developer teases 'redefining' new game

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann has teased that the developer which has created iconic franchises such as The Last of Us, Uncharted and Crash Bandicoot is working on a game that "could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming".

The last game the developer published was in January 2024, which was a remaster of The Last of Us: Part II.

That was also the last brand new game Naughty Dog released in June 2020.

Speaking as part of a Sony-published interview, Druckmann, the studio head and head of creative at Naughty Dog who directed the Uncharted and The Last of Us games, said the developer's current project is "perhaps the most thrilling yet".

"There's a growing appreciation for gaming that transcends all age groups, unlike when I was growing up," he said.

"This shift is highlighted by our venture into television with The Last of Us, which I hoped would bridge the gap between gamers and non-gamers.

"I'm eager to see how this new game resonates, especially following the success of The Last of Us, as it could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming."



Druckmann thinks AI will play a critical part in how media is created in the next 10 years.

He said: "AI is really going to revolutionise how content is being created, although it does bring up some ethical issues we need to address.

"With technologies like AI and the ability to do motion capture right from home, we're reducing both costs and technical hurdles, opening the door for us to take on more adventurous projects and push the boundaries of storytelling in games.

"This evolution is truly empowering creators to bring their visions to life without the traditional obstacles."

