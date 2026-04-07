Netflix launches new gaming app for children starring Peppa Pig

Netflix has doubled down on its gaming efforts, launching a new app called "Netflix Playground" that features games built around popular children's characters such as Peppa Pig and Sesame Street.

Designed for children eight and under, the app is included with all Netflix memberships and offers offline play for titles like Playtime With Peppa Pig and Dr Seuss's Horton!

It promises no ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees, alongside parental controls, aiming to be a "curated space where parents know kids are entertained, engaged and enriched."

Analysts suggest Netflix's broader gaming ventures have yet to emerge as a major growth driver, partly due to a perceived lack of iconic intellectual property compared to rivals. However, "Netflix Playground" is a strategic play to deepen family engagement, a segment crucial for reducing subscriber churn.

Emarketer senior analyst Ross Benes affirmed, "Emphasizing kids programs will make Netflix stickier for households with children."

He added the app helps Netflix "compete in the one area where it has a deficiency compared to Disney+, which is children's programming." Netflix's existing gaming portfolio includes "GTA: San Andreas" and "Squid Game: Unleashed."

"Netflix Playground" is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, with a global rollout expected by the end of the month.