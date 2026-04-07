Awkward moment Artemis II astronauts go silent after Trump rant

The awkward moment none of the Artemis II astronauts spoke after Donald Trump finished ranting at them has elicited unexpected praise.

Following their historic space mission to the far side of the moon , the crew of Artemis II received a call from US president Trump after their lunar flyby.

At more than 250,00 miles from Earth, Trump told the four astronauts that the whole of the US was “really proud” of them, before going off on a tangent about Canada.

Trump told Ontario-born astronaut Jeremy Hansen that he had spoken to former Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky, who is known as “the Great One”, as well as Canada’s Prime Minister and other “friends” in Canada.

“You have a lot of courage. I’m not sure if they’d want to do that. I’m not even sure if the Great One would want to do that, to be honest with you.”

For more than a minute after Trump stopped speaking, no one on board the spacecraft said a word.

It’s unclear if this silence was intentional, but nonetheless, people have praised the astronauts for not appeasing Trump.

“Shouts to the astronauts for being willing to make this weird. No need to dig him out of this hole,” someone praised.

Another wrote: “As if we couldn't love them anymore, they give the perfect response.”

Someone else argued: “This is what integrity looks like. How refreshing to see people not laugh it up for the most moronic leader of all time. Thank you.”

One person pointed out: “Trump tried to cut the funding to NASA. I wouldn’t have anything to say either.”

“They learned to keep their mouths shut after watching Trump’s call to USA Hockey,” another suggested, referencing Trump’s disastrous February call with the USA men’s ice hockey team after their gold medal win, which sparked accusations of misogyny.

Another argued: “Col. Hansen’s silence is eloquent.”

The astronauts are currently on their way back from their history-making mission.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.