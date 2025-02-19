Battlefield boss already hinting at game delay for key reason

During a recent earnings report, the CEO of Electronic Arts admitted the release date of its new Battlefield game, widely referred to online as Battlefield 6, could be delayed to give the game its own moment.

When revealing its performance for the third quarter of the financial year, EA said the new Battlefield title has an "expected fiscal year 2026 release", meaning it will come out at some point between April 2025 and the end of March next year.

But responding to investor questions, Andrew Wilson admitted the company would consider shifting the release of the latest Battlefield title to make sure it stands out, according to Eurogamer.

He said: "I do believe this year might be a nuanced year relative to competition. There may be some things happening in the year that may cause us to think differently about our launch timing.

"If we got close to that timeframe and believed that this wasn't going to be a great window for us, then we would take a look at what an alternate window might be that would give us the appropriate time, energy and player acquisition opportunity for this Battlefield to be all that it needed to be."

The CEO of EA has already said the release date of Battlefield could be pushed back to make sure it has its own moment / Screenshot from EA

A game by the name of GTA 6 springs to mind when taking Wilson's comments into consideration.

Battlefield Labs was announced just before the earnings call where players can sign up and playtest the game in a programme that's understood to be the biggest of its kind in Battlefield history.

A first look at pre-alpha gameplay footage was also shared that seemed to show a return to the modern warfare roots of arguably its best titles (Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4) which released in the early 2010s with a big focus on demolition.

In prepared remarks ahead of the earnings call, EA said: "[The] announcement of Battlefield Labs is a key development in our ongoing expansion of Massive Online Communities.

"Battlefield Labs is launching at a crucial moment in our development journey - at a scale that allows us to test and refine the game in a way that's unprecedented for Battlefield.

"This is about embracing a modern, more dynamic approach to development - one that acknowledges how the market has shifted, how player expectations have evolved and how we show up for our players in ways to deliver a truly next-level experience."

It's previously been confirmed Classes will be returning too.

