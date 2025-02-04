'Battlefield is so back': Gamers react to first look and exciting new details

Electronic Arts has officially revealed a first look and exciting new details about a new Battlefieldtitle and fans have loved what they have seen.

The upcoming title, referred to by many online as Battlefield 6, is an upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) multiplayer game.

EA provided its keen fans with a first look at pre-alpha gameplay (in other words software that is not in a complete state), news there will be a single-player campaign and that players can sign up for Battlefield Labs to try it out and provide feedback.

The publisher confirmed the game is 'entering a critical phase in development' in a release and that players in Europe and North America can register for a chance to test parts of the game.

Vince Zampella, head of Respawn and Group General Manager for EA Studios, said: "I've been playing Battlefield long before I joined the team.

"This game has so much potential.

"To find that potential, with us being pre-alpha, now is the time to test the experiences our teams have been building for our upcoming launch. Battlefield Labs empowers our teams to do that."

The pre-alpha gameplay of the new Battlefield seemed to show a return to the modern warfare roots of arguably its best titles (Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4) which released in the early 2010s with a big focus on demolition.

It's previously been confirmed Classes will be returning too.

And fans have loved what they've seen so far.

One said: "Battlefield might be so back."

A US Air Force veteran said: "Awesome, getting excited for what is to come!"

"This looks great. I was more of a Battlefield man. Switched to CoD for a few years but that's hot garbage now," one commented.

Another said: "You guys have the rare chance at total redemption. Please, make this good."

One posted a meme from The Hunger Games in response to Battlefield Labs registration opening.

Another commented: "We are so back."

One posted the iconic Futurama meme of Fry with money and said: "I do not see the pre-order option on your website."

"In Vince Zampella we trust!" another commented.





One called on EA to focus on its servers.

And another said: "Battlefield needs to get a fantastic launch again, with this particular project having a lot of potential to be the best since 2016."

