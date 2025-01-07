Best Battlefield title ever had two campaign missions cut reveals game designer

A game designer who worked on the hugely popular Battlefield 3 has revealed there were two campaign missions that were completely cut.

The game is regarded by many fans of the EA first-person shooter franchise to be the best entry in the series.



The video game released to critical acclaim in 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.

It had a single-player campaign set in the near future at the time of 2014 with, of course, a popular multiplayer mode that's still played by a number of people on PC.

And David Goldfarb, a designer of Battlefield 3, posted on social media there were two missions cut that he "totally forgot" about.

In a thread on X / Twitter, he said: "We had another mission where Hawkins gets shot down, gets captured and had to escape - ultimately we had to cut it but it would have been a cool one.

"I just found some notes. I'll be damned! there were TWO cut missions, one was Hawkins getting captured... And the second was Dima meeting up with her. Totally forgot about those two."

EA shut down the servers for the game on all consoles on November 7 but the single-player campaign can still be played.

