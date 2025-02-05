Battlefield 6 release window officially revealed by EA

Electronic Arts has officially revealed the release window for its new Battlefield game, widely referred to online as Battlefield 6, during an earnings report.

When revealing its performance for the third quarter of the financial year, EA said the new Battlefield title has an "expected fiscal year 2026 release", meaning it will come out at some point between April 2025 and the end of March next year.

In prepared remarks ahead of the earnings call, EA said: "[The] announcement of Battlefield Labs is a key development in our ongoing expansion of Massive Online Communities.

"Battlefield Labs is launching at a crucial moment in our development journey - at a scale that allows us to test and refine the game in a way that's unprecedented for Battlefield.

"This is about embracing a modern, more dynamic approach to development - one that acknowledges how the market has shifted, how player expectations have evolved and how we show up for our players in ways to deliver a truly next-level experience."

EA recently shared a glimpse of pre-alpha gameplay from the upcoming Battlefield title / Electronic Arts

This comes soon after EA provided its fans with a first look at pre-alpha gameplay (in other words software that is not in a complete state), news there will be a single-player campaign and that players can sign up for Battlefield Labs to try it out and provide feedback.

The publisher confirmed the game is 'entering a critical phase in development' in a release and that players in Europe and North America can register for a chance to test parts of the game.

The pre-alpha gameplay of the new Battlefield seemed to show a return to the modern warfare roots of arguably its best titles (Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4) which released in the early 2010s with a big focus on demolition.

It's previously been confirmed Classes will be returning too and fans have loved what they've seen so far as EA aims to recapture the glory days of past titles.

