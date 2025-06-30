Xbox confirms brand new games releasing this week - and there's 18 of them

Xbox has confirmed a total of 18 new games will be releasing across its consoles and platforms this week (30 June - 4 July).

The below list covers all the games releasing across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox PC.

30 June



Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest is the sparkling sequel that takes puzzles to a new level of strategic cuteness. Your job? Rotate pieces, build paths, and guide these tiny glowing creatures through mystical forests, portal-filled swamps, and glittering caves. All while trying to keep your sanity with trails that only get more challenging at every step.

1 July

Irem Collection Vol. 3 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Inin is back with Volume 3 of the Irem Collection, delivering a trio of fantastical shoot 'em ups. This time, it's magic, machines and mayhem: Mr. Heli (Battle Chopper), Mystic Riders and Dragon Breed.

Inin is back with Volume 3 of the Irem Collection, delivering a trio of fantastical shoot 'em ups. This time, it's magic, machines and mayhem: Mr. Heli (Battle Chopper), Mystic Riders and Dragon Breed. No Heroes Here 2 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): A group of non-adventurers is the last hope in defending the castle in this chaotic co-op tower defense game with roguelike features. With up to four players, your party must organise the castle, work as a team to craft ammo and shoot at enemies to protect your kingdom.

2 July

Mecha BREAK (Xbox Series X/S, PC): A free-to-play multiplayer mech game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs, customise appearances, and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain. Get ready for the ultimate showdown - blitz, brawl, blaze.

(Xbox Series X/S, PC): A free-to-play multiplayer mech game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs, customise appearances, and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain. Get ready for the ultimate showdown - blitz, brawl, blaze. Arena Renovation (Xbox Series X/S): Take on the role of a one-man renovation team tasked with restoring various sports facilities to their former glory. Many of them have been destroyed because of time or lack of care. Don't let them go into complete oblivion - roll up your sleeves and breathe new life into them.

(Xbox Series X/S): Take on the role of a one-man renovation team tasked with restoring various sports facilities to their former glory. Many of them have been destroyed because of time or lack of care. Don't let them go into complete oblivion - roll up your sleeves and breathe new life into them. Dead of Darkness (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): A 2D survival horror action-adventure presented in a mix of old-school pixel art and HD character illustrations. In 1985 England, private investigator Miles Windham follows a lead on the mysterious death of his daughter to Velvet Island. But once he arrives on the island, he soon realises the residents are behaving strangely and soon Miles finds himself in a struggle for his own survival.

(Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): A 2D survival horror action-adventure presented in a mix of old-school pixel art and HD character illustrations. In 1985 England, private investigator Miles Windham follows a lead on the mysterious death of his daughter to Velvet Island. But once he arrives on the island, he soon realises the residents are behaving strangely and soon Miles finds himself in a struggle for his own survival. Mystic Thief - Elemental Conquest (Xbox Series X/S): Play as Zevi, a mysterious, hooded wizard with the rare ability to steal magical staffs and harness the spells of others. Dive into the depths of the ever-shifting Elemental Dungeon, a perilous maze known only to wizards, teeming with ancient treasures, elemental foes and forbidden sorcery.

(Xbox Series X/S): Play as Zevi, a mysterious, hooded wizard with the rare ability to steal magical staffs and harness the spells of others. Dive into the depths of the ever-shifting Elemental Dungeon, a perilous maze known only to wizards, teeming with ancient treasures, elemental foes and forbidden sorcery. Rally Arcade Classics (Xbox Series X/S): Rev up your engines, it's almost time to race back to the past with Rally Arcade Classics. Including 44 iconic cars from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s, and 48 thrilling tracks to rev up their engines to the max while drifting every close turn, you will never run out of challenges to take upon.

(Xbox Series X/S): Rev up your engines, it's almost time to race back to the past with Rally Arcade Classics. Including 44 iconic cars from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s, and 48 thrilling tracks to rev up their engines to the max while drifting every close turn, you will never run out of challenges to take upon. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): The Xbox Extra Krusty Edition of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is here. It includes all the fun of the original with none of the grind. Access tons of free decorative items, costumes, kitchen gear and more, experience unlimited play and unleash four, Xbox power-ups to help you show off your skill behind the grill.

Xbox has confirmed 18 new games is releasing across its consoles and platforms this week / iStock

3 July

Music Drive: Chase the Beat (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Music is the most valuable asset in the world and hard drives filled with unreleased tracks have been stolen by a gang that wants to monopolise the charts. It's up to you to recover them. You play as Tina and Tunner - she's the best getaway driver in the hood; he's a sharpshooter with perfect aim. Together, this couple uses their unique talents in high-octane missions, combining action and rhythm in a race against time to save the art that moves the world: music.

4 July

Aery: Titans of the Future (Xbox Series X/S): Soar through a breathtaking futuristic world in Aery: Titans of the Future, where nature and technology blend in a mesmerising landscape. As a graceful bird, you'll glide effortlessly through high-tech cities, towering robots and vast mechanical structures, uncovering the mysteries hidden within this advanced world.

(Xbox Series X/S): Soar through a breathtaking futuristic world in Aery: Titans of the Future, where nature and technology blend in a mesmerising landscape. As a graceful bird, you'll glide effortlessly through high-tech cities, towering robots and vast mechanical structures, uncovering the mysteries hidden within this advanced world. All the Words She Wrote (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Takaoka Mayo is a 24-year-old woman without any life plans but she does have a passion: namely, Princess Luluna from the popular light novel series, Elf Forest. Mayo is content to admire her favourite fictional character from afar, until she receives an incredible opportunity. Elf Forest's mysterious writer is looking for a housekeeper. The reclusive woman is named Komikado Hijiri and soon Mayo finds herself living under Hijiri's roof.

(Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Takaoka Mayo is a 24-year-old woman without any life plans but she does have a passion: namely, Princess Luluna from the popular light novel series, Elf Forest. Mayo is content to admire her favourite fictional character from afar, until she receives an incredible opportunity. Elf Forest's mysterious writer is looking for a housekeeper. The reclusive woman is named Komikado Hijiri and soon Mayo finds herself living under Hijiri's roof. Beat of Life (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Follow the beat to navigate your character in Beat of Life. Stay focused to help her organs function well. Bad habits can harm her health, so respond quickly. Life is fragile; one missed beat may lead to illness or death. Master the rhythm and ensure she lives a healthy, complete life.

(Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Follow the beat to navigate your character in Beat of Life. Stay focused to help her organs function well. Bad habits can harm her health, so respond quickly. Life is fragile; one missed beat may lead to illness or death. Master the rhythm and ensure she lives a healthy, complete life. Farm Together 2 (Xbox Series X/S): Farm Together 2 improves over the original game in every way, offering a better polished experience and becoming the best way to enjoy your own farm. Start from scratch, with a small plot and end with a huge area that extends further than the eye can see.

(Xbox Series X/S): Farm Together 2 improves over the original game in every way, offering a better polished experience and becoming the best way to enjoy your own farm. Start from scratch, with a small plot and end with a huge area that extends further than the eye can see. Frozen Axe (Xbox Series X/S): The North Capital was destroyed by an ancient God. The age of peace, conquered through decades of hard work, was wiped out in just one night. If you don't stand and fight now, the north will degrade to its bloody and savagery state of constant fear, where no-one is safe and fear rules above every single soul.

(Xbox Series X/S): The North Capital was destroyed by an ancient God. The age of peace, conquered through decades of hard work, was wiped out in just one night. If you don't stand and fight now, the north will degrade to its bloody and savagery state of constant fear, where no-one is safe and fear rules above every single soul. Golf Guys (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): Grab your golf club, check the wind direction, aim, choose the force of impact on the ball and hit it. Hurry up because no one is going to wait for you. This game is all about speed, precision and decision-making. Compete in tournament mode on random maps with different rules. Score as many points as possible by hitting the ball in the center of the target, be first in a race to hit the ball into the hole before others do or find the best way to beat everyone in a mini-golf with various obstacles.

(Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): Grab your golf club, check the wind direction, aim, choose the force of impact on the ball and hit it. Hurry up because no one is going to wait for you. This game is all about speed, precision and decision-making. Compete in tournament mode on random maps with different rules. Score as many points as possible by hitting the ball in the center of the target, be first in a race to hit the ball into the hole before others do or find the best way to beat everyone in a mini-golf with various obstacles. Hexa Road (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Connect the roads and build a thriving city in this engaging puzzle game. With 40 challenging levels, a dynamic soundtrack and sleek low-poly visuals, each puzzle you solve brings streets to life, sparking new homes and bustling traffic. Dive into a satisfying and strategic experience as you piece together the perfect path to grow your urban world.

(Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One): Connect the roads and build a thriving city in this engaging puzzle game. With 40 challenging levels, a dynamic soundtrack and sleek low-poly visuals, each puzzle you solve brings streets to life, sparking new homes and bustling traffic. Dive into a satisfying and strategic experience as you piece together the perfect path to grow your urban world. Novel Rogue (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC): In the mystical Ancient Library, a young apprentice named Wright trains under Yuisil, the Witch of Portals. As part of his magical studies, he delves into the stories of four enchanted books, each offering a unique realm to explore. From reclaiming a fallen kingdom to unraveling the mysteries of the underworld, your choices shape the destinies of captivating characters and their intertwining tales.

Elsewhere from indy100:

