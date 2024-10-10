Nintendo just released an interactive alarm clock and it's divided the internet

Nintendo has revealed details of new hardware - no, it's not the Switch 2, but a new alarm clock called Alarmo.

Fans of the Japanese gaming brand have been eagerly awaiting news of the successor to the Switch but were given news of something very different.

The description from Nintendo said: "Introducing Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, an interactive alarm clock that's out of the ordinary!

"Alarmo responds to your body's movement with game sounds, so you can feel like you're waking up in the game world itself. Set an alarm inspired by five Nintendo games, with more alarms on the way as free updates as they become available."

Examples shown in the trailer include an alarm featuring music from Super Mario Odyssey, coin noises being made when the alarm tracks movement in bed, a 'fanfare' playing when out of bed and it gets more intense the longer it takes to get up.

It's priced at a staggering £90 / $100 and those who are paid Switch Online members can buy it through early access.

But social media users can't help but feel Alarmo is rather pointless and have been poking fun at it.

One person Tweeted a meme referencing 'Open Your Eyes', a tribute song for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Another slammed an "offensive" feature being the screen is not circular.

One mentioned it in a list of "things Nintendo announced this week instead of Switch 2".

Another called for modders to "get on" a parody of the opening of New Super Mario Bros Wii.

One said with a meme of a Kirby alarm clock: "Who needs an Alarmo when you have THIS."

Another joked: "When I'm sleeping, dreaming that I have my Switch 2, and suddenly my Alarmo starts playing the Guardians theme from TLOZ BOTW."

One posted memes from The Simpsons joking of how Nintendo came up with Alarmo.

And another joked they would have to get a divorce as it's "only fully functional for a single sleeper".

Others have praised it and like the look of it though.

One described it as a "smart home product".

Another says it "looks pretty good".

