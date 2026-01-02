From overseas longevity retreats over beach trips, to the LED mask boom, wellness has quickly clawed its way to the top of our priority lists, and with January the perfect time for a reset, we're busy nitpicking our current routines to look and feel our best for the months ahead.

January has become less about a complete diet overhaul, but rather, implementing consistent lifestyle changes to fight off oxidative stress and prioritise our wellbeing.

Now, biohacking entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson, has given his verdict on the "low status" habit we should ditch in 2026 for a healthier, more fulfilled lifestyle: Poor sleep hygiene.

In 2025, we reported how sleep was quickly becoming the ultimate status symbol, and now, the 48-year-old, who's renowned for his 'don't die' approach to health, is on the same wavelength.

More so, it's no longer about just getting enough sleep, but giving ourselves permission to do it free from judgement when our bodies tell us it needs to rest, counteracting the burnout culture many of us are familiar with.

"In 2026 poor sleep hygiene will become low status. Giving people permission to sleep and not feel guilty about it", Johnson wrote in a recent post on X.

"The result will be dramatically improved mental health, emotional stability and less acrimony."

Followers were quick to agree, with one writing: "Not having to wake up at a specific time (no alarm) has been a sign of high status for a while now."

"Most people are taught their worth comes from being productive and ignore that rest is more important. By giving ourselves permission to rest and recharge our nervous system can regulate", a second agreed, while a third dubbed air purifiers and dehumidifiers "the best thing" a wannabe-pro-sleeper can add to their bedroom.

It's not the first time Johnson has spoken about the importance of sleep either, with the venture capitalist often (rightfully) bragging about his sleep score of 100. If you're unfamiliar with Johnson, he's often been dubbed the "world's healthiest man" and was the subject of Netflix's 'The Man Who Wants to Live Forever' documentary.

"I know from achieving the best sleep score in human history, eight months of perfect sleep, that the single strongest predictor of my night time sleep quality is my rest heart rate", he explains.

His evening routine comprises of a 10-minute walk outside, spending time with family, and finally, engaging in a relaxing activity like reading a book, meditating, or doing breathwork to "calm his body down".

Usually, he'll be in bed by 8:30pm, giving him eight hours of rest before waking up at 4:30am to start the day.

Of course, there's zero requirement to go that extreme, but studies suggest that healthy adults who slept less than six hours had a higher resting heart rate compared to those who got more than seven hours of sleep.

What's more, sleep directly impacts your heart and circulatory system, metabolism, respiratory system, and immune system, as well as mental wellness - enough to make us question whether those 2am Netflix binges before a 6am alarm were ever really worth it.

So, the next time you have the urge to have a lie-in, let this be your sign to snooze unapologetically...in the name of health.

