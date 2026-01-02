The White House is continuing to post hugely controversial material online, continuing their festival trend of sharing divisive material on social media.

It comes days after posting an AI-generated livestream showing Donald Trump seemingly reviewing a holiday-themed “naughty list” of undocumented immigrants.

The White House also previously shared a graphic of The Grinch , rebranding it as ‘How The Illegals Stole Healthcare'.

Now, the latest post from the White House shows a stylised picture of a beach with a blue wave, with the text: "America after 100 million deportations."

The caption also read: "The peace of a nation no longer besieged by the third world."

The post sparked derision online, with many pointing out that the art in question was taken from a work by Japanese artist Hiroshi Nagai – and therefore not the vision of Americana that they might have envisioned.

Others also joked that the White House had inadvertently posted a picture of a ‘blue wave’ – something Democrats will be hoping to see at the next presidential election.

Another called the post “disturbing”, with another writing: “The population of the US is 320 million, buddy. So who are you referring to?”

It comes after Trump sparked fresh concerns after talking about his plans for a ballroom in the iconic presidential building with the use of one particular word.

