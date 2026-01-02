Renowned gaming insider Nick 'Shpeshal Nick' Baker has shared potential new details on the next The Legend of Zelda game but gamers online are not having any of it.

The last The Legend of Zelda game was Echoes of Wisdom which released on Nintendo Switch, which later had a free Switch 2 update, where players took on the role of Zelda for the very first time in the series.

Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild were the two that released prior to that and these, especially the latter, are widely regarded among the best games of all time.

Shpeshal Nick is a co-founder of XboxEra.com and co-host of the XboxEra Podcast and speaking on the latest episode, he shared what he claims are new details about the latest The Legend of Zelda game that were sent to him.

"In what should be a surprise to no-one, we are staying in that same track of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom," Shpeshal Nick said.

"The words described to me were 'same engine with enhancements'.

"It's not the name but the way they described it is as 'Tears in Reality'. In this new game, a lot of the puzzle solving is sort of cross-dimensional in nature. An example is a charging bull is chasing you in one dimension and it hits a target to activate something in your dimension to unlock a door or whatever it may be."

A release date is not yet known but it's still expected to be a few years away, according to Shpeshal Nick.

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit but gamers are not convinced about the claims at all.

One said: "Sounds made up."

A second agreed: "I don't believe any of this for a second. Nintendo may not be secure as it used to be but when it comes to certain franchises things remain pretty airtight. Zelda is one of those franchises."

"Sounds like guesswork besides the tearing reality so this will live and die by that," a third posted. "Fortunately for them this is a leak that won't be fact checked until 2027 / 2028 / 2029."

A fourth commented: "Calling bulls***, the new Zelda open world game is going to be separate from the Wild games."

"I thought they were not making another one in the same style," a fifth added.

A new The Legend of Zelda game has not been officially confirmed by Nintendo and remains rumour at this time.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.