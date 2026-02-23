Nintendo has announced a surprise livestream that's taking place on Tuesday (24 February).

There have been rumours circling on social media of a first-party Nintendo Direct taking place this month - but it's not that.

Instead, it's a Treehouse stream, and these share live, unedited gameplay, commentary and behind-the-scenes looks at games releasing on its hardware.

Here's a look at what we know so far and what to expect.

What will be shown at Nintendo Treehouse?

Nintendo has confirmed there will be a live presentation and hands-on gameplay of Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park as well as Pokemon Pokopia.

Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is an update on the 2D Mario platformer that first released on the Switch in 2023. The updated version releases on 26 March.

Pokemon Pokopia is a spin-off where players take on the role of a Ditto who's disguised as a human in a life simulator. That releases on 5 March.



When is Nintendo Treehouse?

Nintendo Treehouse starts at 10pm GMT (5pm ET / 2pm PT) on Tuesday (24 February). It will last for around 80 minutes.

How can I watch Nintendo Treehouse?

Nintendo Treehouse can be viewed on Nintendo's YouTube channel by clicking the link here.

