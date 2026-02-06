Another February Nintendo Direct rumoured as new Mario and Wario trademarks spotted

New Nintendo trademarks spotted online have sparked speculation there could be another Direct very soon, this time a first-party one.

Mike Odyssey posted screenshots of two trademark publications dates from Nintendo that have been updated - one for Mario & Wario on 17 February and another for Rhythm Heaven Groove on 24 February.

Mario & Wario is a 1993 puzzle platform SNES game from Game Freak, the main developer behind the Pokemon series, which was published by Nintendo. Players guide Mario with an egg on his head using a fairy called Wanda, controlled using the SNES Mouse, to navigate around obstacles set by Wario. It was added to the SNES classics library for the Switch in October 2025.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is the upcoming fifth instalment in Nintendo's Rhythm Heaven series. They're rhythm games where players have to complete minigames by pressing buttons to perform actions in time with music.

Odyssey added the Mario & Wario one for 17 February is the second trademark from Nintendo to have that date and speculated if it could mean a first-party Nintendo Direct could happen on that date.

None of this has been officially confirmed by Nintendo.

On Thursday (5 February), Nintendo hosted a Direct but it was a Partner Showcase, meaning only third-party games releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch were shown.

Bethesda announced three games releasing on the Switch 2 in Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Square Enix also revealed a highly ambitious Switch 2 release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which is arguably the most ambitious port for the console to date.

