It's one thing knowing a game 'like the back of your hand' but imagine knowing a game so well and being so good at it that you can literally play it blindfolded.

Then imagine being able to speedrun that game successfully time and again, continuing to get quicker at it by completing it in the shortest possible time while beating the times of other dedicated gamers who don't use blindfolds.

Can you picture that? Me neither.

But that's exactly what Bubzia, a Super Mario 64 blindfolded speedrunner, has done and he's even completed the 16-star challenge in under 20 minutes, as reported by Games Radar.

Yes, that's right. He completed the game's most popular and competitive speedrun category in under 20 minutes without being able to see what he's doing on screen.

Bubzia holds all the blindfolded speedrun records for Super Mario 64, and in some cases the only ever successful run, in zero, one, 16, 31, 50, 70 and 120-star categories.

Before attempting to break the 20 minute mark in the 16-star speedrun category, he held the world record for doing it in 22 minutes 23 seconds which has not been beaten since he achieved it in 2022.

Bubzia wanted to break this particular mark because regular Super Mario 64 speedrunners who do not wear blindfolds consider it a big milestone in their progress to do so under that time.

The normal record for 16-star is 14 minutes and 35 seconds.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

So Bubzia set about trying to break it starting in January and he kept getting his time down by a handful of seconds on a few occasions, breaking his record each time, but never quite broke that 20 minute barrier.



But after 118 days of grinding the challenge spread across 10 months, he finally did it with a time of 19 minutes and 43 seconds.

In the description of the video, Bubzia said: "I am so incredibly happy that I pushed through all the hardships that this challenge has thrown into my face. It has been a really fun blast, there have been so many new viewers to blindfolded speedruns in general and many sticked to me grinding this challenge daily for the last year.

"I honestly don't have much to say about the run, it can still be improved and maybe I will return one day. But as cliche as it might sound, the much more important part than me breaking this milestone and the world record is the absolutely amazing and kind community that I have. Thank you all so incredibly much!"

He said there will be more blindfolded speedruns to come and is targeting beating his 70-star record next.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.