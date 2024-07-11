Nintendo has rather unexpectedly dropped an unsettling trailer for what appears to be a new horror game called Emio.

Nintendo is more renowned for making family-friendly games - Mario, Zelda and Pokemon, all roll off the tongue.

But the Japanese video games brand seems to have moved away from that with a teaser trailer of its latest game titled Emio.

Nintendo teased it on social media with the hashtag #WhoIsEmio on July 10.

In some countries, the trailer starts with a warning it "contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing".

The trailer shows a grainy shot with a person menacingly appearing part way through standing in front of a light casting a dramatic shadow on the background behind them.

The character is dressed in a trench coat with a paper bag over their head and a drawn-on smiley face.

The shot lingers on this character before close-ups of the person are then seen in flashes along with shots of a similar character wearing similar clothing but with a different kind of smiley face on their bag towards the end.

Japanese text at the end of the video translates to 'smiling man'.

A Nintendo Australia YouTube trailer seems to have given some indication of what players can expect.

According to Australia's Classification Board, it is rated MA15+ and will include "strong themes, violence and suicide references".

A separate rating said the title contains "violence, cruelty, domestic abuse and suicide themes".

Nintendo has offered no further information about Emio at the time of writing - there is currently no news of a release date or anything about gameplay or potential storyline.

It's not even known if the game is a first or third-party title but there is speculation that Bloober Team, behind games such as the remake of Silent Hill 2, could be the developer as it announced it is working on a new game for Nintendo called Project M.

Other rumours suggest it could be a marketing stunt for the successor to the Nintendo Switch however that seems unlikely.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.