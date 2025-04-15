Huge The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake release date update from insider

An insider has revealed a huge update on the potential release date for the rumoured remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and it matches up with what another leaker has claimed.

A leaker known as Detective Seeds said the remake will land the "week of April 21 after the ESO (Elder Scrolls Online) anniversary event ends" and they are "HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than one person".

And now Jeff Grubb, a reporter at Giant Bomb, has corroborated these claims and said a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will indeed release some time the week of April 21.

Speaking on GameBreaking News, Grubb said: "We said it should shadow drop at any moment and I'll give people the week now, the week of April 21.

"It should shadow drop then, which other people have said, but I've got separate confirmation that's going to be the case. I'm getting excited for this one."

Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. It's considered by many to be the best game in the popular The Elder Scrolls series.

A remake of Oblivion was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023 before leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reported.

Reputable gaming insider NateTheHate, who correctly shared Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year, recently said "release likely to be sooner than the original June target" and at the time, VGC said its own sources corroborated this and added it could release as soon April.

The Oblivion remake is reportedly being developed by Virtuous, a huge company that focuses on supporting development of the biggest titles or helping to get existing titles on new platforms. The game is understood to be fully remade using Unreal Engine 5.

None of this has been officially been confirmed by Bethesda and the studio is yet to announce the game even exists.

Elsewhere, Medicaid cuts being blamed on video games has gone down as well as you'd expect on social media and a look at when RuneScape: Dragonwilds may release on consoles.

