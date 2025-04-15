The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - everything we know so far

There have been lots of rumours and speculation about a potential remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion from Bethesda.

Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PS3.

It's considered by many to be the best game in the popular The Elder Scrollsseries.

With a number of rumours that the game could be shadow dropped by Bethesda at any moment, here's everything we know about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered so far.

Speculation is swirling about a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Has The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered been confirmed?

To be clear, Bethesda has not officially confirmed if The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is happening or is in the works at all.

A remake was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023 before leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remaster or remake was in fact being developed, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reported.

There has also seemingly been a huge leak of content from Virtuous, a company that focuses on supporting development of the biggest titles or helping to get existing titles on new platforms that's long been rumoured, that has all but confirmed a remastered version of the game exists.

Are there any The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered screenshots?

Among what seems to be a leak from Virtuous are images which were first posted on Resetera which appear to show screenshots of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Content also included comparisons to the original and artwork of the new game, alongside the screenshots.



Is there a trailer for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?

No trailer has yet been announced for released for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

When is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered release date?

Different people and outlets all claim The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered could release imminently.

Detective Seeds posted on X / Twitter: "Look for Oblivion Remake game week of April 21 after the ESO (Elder Scrolls Online) anniversary event ends. Initial info timeline was off, I own it, it happens doing this. HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than one person. The project is 100 per cent real for those doubting it."

Jeff Grubb, a reporter at Giant Bomb, corroborated these claims.

Speaking on GameBreaking News, Grubb said: "We said it should shadow drop at any moment and I'll give people the week now, the week of April 21.

"It should shadow drop then, which other people have said, but I've got separate confirmation that's going to be the case. I'm getting excited for this one."

Reputable gaming insider NateTheHate, who correctly shared Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year, recently said "release likely to be sooner than the original June target" and at the time, VGC said its own sources corroborated this and added it could release as soon April.

What can I play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on?

According to the Virtuous leak, the game will be playable on Xbox and PC as expected, as well as PS5.

It's reported there was also mention of Game Pass, meaning it is likely the game will be available to play day one for subscribers.

Who is making The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?

Oblivion Remastered is seemingly being developed by Virtuous and both Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville, according to the Virtuous leaks.

The game is understood to be fully remade using Unreal Engine 5.

This article was first published on April 9 2025 and updated on April 15 2025.



