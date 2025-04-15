'Hiding behind video games': Medicaid cuts being blamed on gaming riles internet

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has defended planned cuts on Medicaid in the US by saying it would "return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day".

And it's gone down about as well as you'd expect on social media.

Despite previous repeated assurances from various Republicans and even President Donald Trump himself that Medicaid would not be cut, Johnson revealed a u-turn on these pledges.

Medicaid is a joint federal and state programme that helps cover medical costs for some people including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.

Republicans have long opposed benefits to younger, low-income adults and families and claim Medicaid helps to incentivise some people to avoid work.

Johnson recently claimed in an interview cuts and changes to certain eligibility criteria would stop young men from "playing video games all day".

In other interviews, Johnson repeated claims about wanting to get young men and able-bodied people out to work but did not include any mention of video games.

But the damage had already been done and there has been an outcry on social media as many claim Johnson is using video games as a way to cover up cuts to families who need vital support to cover medical costs.

Vote Vets, a campaign that urges people to vote for military veterans in politics, said: "THREE MILLION KIDS in military families rely on Medicaid. Mike Johnson wants to gut their healthcare - and he's hiding behind video games to do it. He's not serious. But the damage he's doing sure is."

NextGen America, the largest youth voting organisation in the US, said: "Republicans think that Medicaid recipients are young men playing video games. Most Medicaid recipients are families with children. You managed to insult the bros and working families in one fell swoop. That's gotta be a record."

"Perhaps if he took a few seconds to do his job he would know that 92 per cent of Medicaid recipients work, are caregivers, students or have an illness / disability," one said.



Another posted: "What the f*** does Medicaid have to do with 'young men playing video games' I swear to god every single person in this administration has a doctorate in gaslighting."

One said: "Who's gonna tell them that 1. Not just men who play video games are on Medicaid and 2. LOTS of people who are on Medicaid DO work???? People are going to get sick and die without insurance."

Another sarcastically posted: "Yes, because as we all know, the primary cohort eligible for Medicaid consists of video game-playing, unemployed young men."

One said: "What does playing video games have to do with Medicaid??? Nah, for real, I need an explanation. Medicaid is for disabled and / or low-income workers. I don't know anyone on Medicaid who has time to play video games. Hell, they can't even afford video games."

Another said: "Most people on Medicaid DO work. Many have multiple jobs. Some are students. Some have medical issues that make working hard. The mindset that gamers are just young guys sitting around doing nothing is outdated. The number who are like that is so few."

One posted: "Nearly 2/3 of Medicaid recipients work; many of those who don't aren't able to. The young men enjoying free healthcare while playing video games all day only live in Mike Johnson's head. Where they have spacious accommodations."

"Is he talking about eight-year-olds?" another asked. "Otherwise it's hard for me to picture the mass of Medicaid recipients who are also young men playing video games."

