Nintendo Switch 2: First official look at console finally shown, key details revealed

After weeks and weeks of leaks, Nintendo has finally revealed the first official look at the Switch 2 console, also confirming it will be called that too.

All that was previously known was an announcement on the successor to the Switch would happen before the end of March 2025.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the console will have backwards compatibility with Switch games.

And Nintendo has stuck to its word and has posted a video online showing the world a very first official look at the Switch 2.

The video shows the current Switch console morph into the Switch 2 and it confirms features that were previously leaked.

Two USB-C ports are shown on the top and bottom of the console, along with a kickstand that runs the full length of it.

Bigger Joy-Cons are shown in black with colour detailing on the rail and behind the sticks; it seems the shoulder buttons on these are bigger too and there is indeed an optical sensor with the controllers shown being used in the way a computer mouse would later in the video.

It appears they will connect magnetically and there is a connector with pins in the middle of the Joy-Con rails.

The screen of the Switch 2 is much bigger than its predecessor and it goes much further towards the edges.

The logo is the same as the previous Switch one but with a number two added next to the Joy-Cons.

Mario Kart is shown as a game playing on the console but this does not mean there is an announcement of a new Mario Kart game at present, although Mario Kart 9 has been speculated.



The dock is shown too and is similar to the current one but with more rounded edges and more of the top of the screen is visible when the console is docked.

Details of the console's backwards compatibility were confirmed too - Switch games will be playable on the console, including physical cartridges.

A Nintendo Direct event has been confirmed for April 2 where the company said a closer look at the console will be shown.

A release window of 2025 was given.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.