The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake release date 'revealed' by insider

An insider has revealed a new timeline for when they claim The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake will be released by Bethesda.

Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. It's considered by many to be the best game in the popular The Elder Scrollsseries.

Detective Seeds previously said the remake would release last week or this week and while that has not come to fruition, the insider admitted the mistake and said the remake is still not far away.

The user posted on X / Twitter: "Look for Oblivion Remake game week of April 21 after the ESO (Elder Scrolls Online) anniversary event ends. Initial info timeline was off, I own it, it happens doing this. HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than one person. The project is 100 per cent real for those doubting it."

Jeff Grubb, a reporter at Giant Bomb, also said in a recent stream he'd "been told it's going to shadow drop at any moment this month... It's going to shadow drop pretty soon".

A remake of Oblivion was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023 before leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reported.

Reputable gaming insider NateTheHate, who correctly shared Nintendo would reveal the Switch 2 on January 16 earlier this year, recently said "release likely to be sooner than the original June target" and at the time, VGC said its own sources corroborated this and added it could release as soon April.

The Oblivion remake is reportedly being developed by Virtuous, a huge company that focuses on supporting development of the biggest titles or helping to get existing titles on new platforms.



The game is understood to be fully remade using Unreal Engine 5.

None of this has been officially been confirmed by Bethesda and the studio is yet to announce the game even exists.

