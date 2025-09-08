Speculation about a potential remake of the original trilogy of Uncharted games on Reddit has got a lot of fans saying the same surprising thing.

Uncharted is an iconic PlayStation action adventure series from developer Naughty Dog with the original trilogy including Drake's Fortune that released in 2007, Among Thieves which followed in 2009 and Drake's Deception in 2011, all releasing on PS3.

These games were remastered and released as the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundle for PS4 back in 2015, ahead of the release of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End which released in 2016 and spin-off The Lost Legacy following a year later, and there has been loads of speculation about the original trilogy being remade.

WHY NOT READ: Uncharted 5 rumour has fans saying the same thing

This recently picked back up again in the Uncharted Subreddit, with one user posting: "Who else thinks we definitely need these games remade? Well, we don't really need, but be honest guys it would be sick. Are there still any rumours about the first game remake that apparently is in development?"

And fans have been pretty unanimous in their thoughts on this in that they don't actually "need" it.

One said: "Tbh not really, I'm fine with the remasters on PS4. It would be nice if those could come to PC though."

Another commented: "I'd love it, the gameplay is clunky and I'd love to see updated graphics with a remake. However, I'd rather the studio work on new projects like Intergalactic and others rather than remaking old games."

A third agreed: "I mean you could Metal Gear Delta it and I’d buy it but it just seems kinda unnecessary. The gameplay is just too simple to upgrade it for a nicer coat of paint and then sell it for a price to get their money back. It's such an easy game franchise to get into as well that tons of ppl love just playing the originals for the first time. I digress though we are all fans and we'd support it. I just don't 'definitely' need it to happen. A happy surprise is welcome though."

"I get the impression that you are confusing remaster with remake, keep in mind that in remakes, many things are changed, answering your question: I am not in favour," a fourth mused.

And a fifth said: "I don't need it - the originals are still fun and playable the way old Mario games are."

To be clear, there has been no official news about an Uncharted trilogy remake at the time of writing.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.