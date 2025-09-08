PS6: New leak reveals huge feature as more details 'emerge'

A new PS6 leak claims the expected upcoming console will have a detachable disc drive in a welcome and unexpected huge win for physical media if true.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has said the new console is "top of mind" and there have been a number of leaks and claims already about tech specs of a rumoured handheld device and even claims about release dates.

Now, a report from Insider Gaming claims the PS6 will have a detachable disc drive at launch identical in practice to the PS5 one, meaning the console could be sold on its own as a digital one or bundled with the drive included as a more traditional console.

Alternatively, a digital console could be purchased with this drive being purchased separately.

It's rumoured the PS6 will come with a detachable disc drive, similar to the one pictured above for the PS5 / Sony

This comes soon after claims were made that the rumoured handheld console can be docked to a TV like a Switch 2.

Moore's Law is Dead, a YouTuber and someone understood to be an insider, has claimed "multiple documents" he's seen reveal the speculated PS6 handheld device can be docked.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, he said: "Multiple documents directly call out this thing can be docked, will be docked, like the Nintendo Switch 2.

"I think that's incredibly exciting. If I had to guess, this thing will come with a 1080p, 60 or 120 hZ screen, so will actually run at a lower resolution than a PS5 but will look super sharp on a smaller screen.

"They'll save energy at a low clock speed and a lower resolution to the PS5 but when you dock it, it will run basically like a PS5 or better."

Speaking about the release date, Moore's Law Is Dead added: "Manufacturing planned for mid-2027 with a likely Fall 2027 release date."

He also hinted Sony could be working on a reduced price console, like the Xbox Series S, for the upcoming generation too.

However that release date from Moore's Law is Dead is at odds with what another renowned gaming leaker recently had to say about it.

Detective Seeds previously posted on X / Twitter that "according to a Playstation engineer working on the hardware side of the house, the PS6 will be announced in 2028 and release late Fall / early Winter 2029".

He then doubled down on that, saying the upcoming huge update to the PS5 Pro next year will "carry the PS hardware gen" until then.

Detective Seeds posted: "The PS5 Pro 2026 update is going to carry the PS hardware gen to the PS6 2029 release window.

"PS4 owners will be incentivised to upgrade to the PS5 Pro next year and games will be rolling out more updates and patches increasing how well they look and play and on the Pro.

"This is what is allowing them to wait and release the PS6 in 2029 like I said a few months ago."

Although Sony itself has said the new console is "top of mind", the PS6 specifically has not been officially confirmed.

