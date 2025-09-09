A renowned gaming insider has provided an encouraging update on Marvel's Wolverine and fans have been having their say on social media.

Marvel's Wolverine was announced during a PlayStation Showcase in September 2021 alongside Spider-Man 2 which released in 2023, both of which are developed by Insomniac Games and published by PlayStation.

There were huge leaks in December 2023 after Insomniac was targeted in a ransomware attack with leaks posted online including early in-game images and concept art of other characters. This led to the game being delayed and it's not expected to release any time before March 2026.

But recently, on an episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, insider Tom Henderson gave a positive update on Marvel's Wolverine.

"From a few playtesters that I've been speaking to, they think that the game looks fantastic, which is good news," he said. "Fingers crossed we get to see a release date in a couple of weeks' time."

It's been reported that Marvel's Wolverine could feature at a rumoured PlayStation State of Play event later this month.

This was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been giving their takes in the comments.

One said: "Even the early leaked footage looked really good, so I'm not surprised."

"The leaks looked cool to me," another agreed. "Looked fun even in its early stages."

A third added: "I'm sure the leaks lit a fire under their a**** but it was already looking solid."

"The boss lineup is so f****** stacked," commented a fourth. "I can almost forgive them for forgetting Silver Samurai."

And a fifth said: "The leaks looked great! Spider-Man games made you feel like Spider-man, no doubt this will make you feel like Wolverine. Have complete faith in Insomniac and hope the pacing is much better than Spider-Man 2."

A release date for Marvel's Wolverine has not been announced and another PlayStation State of Play event has not yet been confirmed.

