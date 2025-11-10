PlayStation State of Play announced - everything we know so far

PlayStation has just announced a State of Play Japan livestream where new details of first and third party games releasing on its hardware will be shared.

State of Play Japan will start on Tuesday (11 November) at 10pm GMT (5pm ET / 2pm PT) and is a "special broadcast curated for gamers in Japan and Asia".

PlayStation confirmed the episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles.

It will last around 40 minutes and will focus on games created in Japan and across Asia.

A PlayStation release said: "From beloved series to distinctive indie creations, the show, hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji, will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles."

The Japanese PlayStation YouTube channel will feature a full Japanese language version and the PlayStation YouTube channel will feature the Japanese audio with English subtitles.

