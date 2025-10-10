PS6 release date 'plan' revealed by insider - but gamers are surprisingly outraged

An insider has revealed the release "plan" for the expected PS6 after speculation about the new console went into overdrive following a new Sony video.

Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the PS5, recently spoke about a "future console" at the end of an official PlayStation YouTube video called From Project Amethyst to the Future of Play: AMD and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Shared Vision.

The video is all about advances in graphics between Sony and AMD but right near the end, Cerny said: "Overall, it's of course still very early days for these technologies, they only exist in simulation right now.

"But the results are quite promising and I'm really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years' time."

This already sparked speculation about when the expected PS6 could arrive, with most people theorising it will be 2028. After all, Sony has previously said new hardware is "top of mind".

But someone understood to be an insider claims to be convinced it's planned to release in 2027.

KeplerL2 responded to a comment on the NeoGAF forum that said "2027 is on the table" and replied: "Not just on the table, it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen."

The comments were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been surprisingly unhappy with this, with the general consensus being the PS5 generation has been too short and has not lived up to expectations.

One user said: "Nice can't wait to play PS5 games remastered on the PS6."

"Too soon imo with how anaemic this gen has been," a second commented.

"Due to how messed up the global economic situation is I bet both Sony and MS have multiple 'plans'," mused a third.

A fourth said: "I really do hope the lifetime of consoles goes up a little. Half this gen has been fairly lame. Give it up to 8+ years."

"Damn, it feels like this generation just started 😭" a fifth said.

A PS6 console and any details about it have not been officially confirmed by Sony.

