Screenshots from a reportedly "cancelled" God of War multiplayer game have been 'leaked' online by a renowned gaming industry insider.

It was reported earlier this year Bluepoint Studio was working on a live service God of War game and it was shelved - however a God of War multiplayer game was never officially confirmed to be in the works.

God of War is an action adventure game series which focuses on Kratos who is a powerful warrior with superhuman abilities that takes on mythical gods across different time periods.



Renowned insider MP1st claims they "gained access to development screenshots" which shows the "cancelled" God of War multiplayer game had a Greek setting with temples, artefacts and further details that fit that time period shown.

Some of these screenshots have been reposted by others on social media.

MP1st claims the screenshots "suggest a timeline prior to the events of God of War III" and there are assets that have been "plucked" from the more recent God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok games.



These claims were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and a lot of gamers have been saying the same thing about them in the comments.

One said: "What a massive waste of a good development studio's time, resources and expertise in the industry."

"I would have liked to see this just out of curiosity," a second added.

A third agreed: "If FromSoftware can put out a multiplayer asset flip game and fans call it experimental and defend it, then I can say that I wish I had seen this game come out."

"That's absolutely stunning," commented a fourth. "I hope these assets and style make its way into a remake of the Greek trilogy."

And a fifth mused: "Gotta think the obvious choice is to repurpose all that for a God of War remake."

To be clear, a God of War multiplayer game was never officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.