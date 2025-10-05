Nintendo issues statement about 'lobbying' Japan's Government over generative AI

Nintendo has issued a statement online over claims it had been "lobbying" Japan's Government over the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Generative AI refers to content that's been completely made by AI and it's something that the gaming industry is seeing more of. It's commonly referred to as 'AI slop' because it's such low effort to create and is usually low quality too.

There had been rumours circulating online that Nintendo was "lobbying" Japan's Government over its use after comments made online by a politician were spotted.

But Nintendo has shut down these rumours.

The company posted on X / Twitter: "Contrary to recent discussions on the internet, Nintendo has not had any contact with the Japanese government about generative AI.

"Whether generative AI is involved or not, we will continue to take necessary actions against infringement of our intellectual property rights."

This comes after a translated X / Twitter post by Asano Satoshi (that has since been deleted) claimed Nintendo had been "lobbying" about its use.

An extract from the post said: "Nintendo is avoiding the use of generative AI to protect its intellectual property and is also advancing lobbying efforts with the government."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.