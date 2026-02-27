Heated Rivalry season two confirmed - everything you need to know

The viral, boundary-pushing ice hockey drama Heated RivalryHeated Rivalry is officially on the way for its second season. Creator Jacob Tierney revealed on CBS Mornings on Thursday that the fan-fueled phenomenon will return in April 2027.

Tierney shared that the writers’ room is already in full swing, with cameras set to roll in August. "There will be more 'Heated Rivalry' on your TVs, like, truly, as soon as humanly possible," he told host Gayle King.

Based on Rachel Reid’s beloved book series, the Canadian drama exploded across social media for its electric mix of hockey intensity and heartfelt LGBT+ romance. It tracks rival players Shane Hollander (Montreal Metros, played by Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Boston Raiders, portrayed by Connor Storrie).

Their simmering animosity and unexpected attraction have become a signature part of the show's appeal, helping cement "Heated Rivalry" as a landmark in LGBTQ+ sports storytelling. Tierney emphasised crafting a "faithful adaptation," a commitment many fans credit for its authenticity and emotional punch.

Since its 2025 debut, the series has blended bold romantic sequences with high-energy gameplay, captivating viewers far beyond traditional hockey audiences and even encouraging some athletes to come out as openly gay. Season two will continue to stream on Canada's Crave and air on HBO Max in the United States.