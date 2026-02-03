Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary details 'discovered' in datamine

With Pokemon turning 30 this year, there's a lot of hype and anticipation about what 2026 has in store for the famous franchise and details about an expected Pokemon Presents livestream appear to have been discovered in a datamine.

It's been spotted on social media that a datamine from the Brazilian version of Pokemon Masters seems to have revealed, perhaps unsurprisingly, there will be a Pokemon Presents on 27 February which is Pokemon Day.

There is usually a Pokemon Presents stream on this day every year when an update on all things Pokemon is broadcast but further key details have been spotted.

The datamine claims the stream will happen at 11am Brasilia, which is 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT.

A banner was also spotted with claims the characters shown on an accompanying banner who appear to be representing Kanto are not Red or Blue but are instead the main characters from the Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee games, sparking speculation about a Switch 2 Edition relaunch of these titles.

The claims have been reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say on the thread.

One said: "I haven't been this hyped for a Pokemon reveal in a long time. Please be good."

A second commented: "I'm actually kind of excited for Winds & Waves. I liked Legends Z-A and could go for some more Pokemon. It’s low quality but a good time waster. I just wish there was something meaningful to do after you finish the story. I always just drop the games right after."

"I just want a Mystery Dungeon or Ranger game and I will be happy," a third declared.

Most comments said a Pokemon Presents livestream is to be expected on Pokemon Day, as it happens every year.

To be clear though, details of an upcoming Pokemon Presents livestream have not been officially confirmed and remain rumour and speculation at this time.

